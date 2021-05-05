Ashley Morgan Smithline accuses Marilyn Manson of sexual, psychological and physical abuse

Ashley Morgan Smithline has accused Marilyn Manson of sexual, psychological and physical abuse.
The 36 year old has alleged the 52-year-old rocker - who she met in 2010 - sexually assaulted, bit, whipped and cut her during their former relationship, and says she "survived a monster".
Ashley also alleged she was sent to a glass, soundproof room called "the bad girls' room" whenever she "p***** him off", and claims he penetrated her as she slept.
She told PEOPLE: "He kept telling me, 'You can't rape someone that you're in love with.' "
Ashley alleges Marilyn once carved his initials into her thigh, and says she still has the scar.
She said: "I was brainwashed, and it makes me feel disgusting."
Ashley has also claimed the pair made a blood pact, a binding agreement between two parties who share their own blood.
She said: "He cut me on my stomach and then drank my blood. Then, he had me drink his.
"The more I let him hurt me, the more I loved him and the more I was proving myself to him."
What's more, Ashley - who is Jewish - has alleged Marilyn asked her to bring him back "Nazi memorabilia", such as "throwing stars and knives", from Thailand, where she was modelling.
She claims she suffers from PTSD and night terrors, and has branded the 'Personal Jesus' hitmaker the "most terrifying monster in the world".
She added: "At one point I asked him, 'Do you want me to kill myself? Do you want me to just f****** kill myself?'
"I'm not a victim. I'm a f****** survivor. I want people to know who he is, and it's worth it if not one more woman gets hurt again."
In response to Ashley's allegations, a spokesperson for the singer said in a statement: "There are so many falsehoods within her claims that we wouldn't know where to begin to answer them.
"This relationship, to the limited extent it was a relationship, didn't last one week."
This comes after it was revealed this week that 'Game of Thrones' actress Esme Bianco is suing Manson - whose real name is Brian Warner - over allegations of sexual assault.
She previously accused him of physically and emotionally abusing her during their relationship, which ended in early 2011.
But Manson’s attorney, Howard E. King, has said they will "vigorously contest these allegations in court and are confident that we will prevail".
Manson has also been accused of past abuse by his former fiancée Evan Rachel Wood, who accused him of "horrifically abusing" her for a long period.
She said in a statement: "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."
But the 'Rock is Dead' singer previously insisted all his relationships have been "entirely consensual" and accused the women of trying to "misrepresent the past".
In February, he said in a statement posted on Instagram: "Obviously, my life and my art have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality.
"My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."
