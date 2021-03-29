Ashley Tisdale brands husband the 'best dad'

Ashley Tisdale has branded her husband as the "best dad" to their daughter.
The 'High School Musical' star and her beau Christopher French welcomed their little one, who they have called Jupiter Iris, into the world last week and Ashley is already full of praise for his parenting skills.
Taking to her Instagram story, she gushed of her beau: "Chris is determined to be an expert at the swaddle ... But seriously how sweet is he? Best dad (sic)"
Ashley and Christopher announced the birth of their child on Tuesday (23.03.21).
In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21 (sic)"
The news of Jupiter’s birth comes after Ashley recently said being pregnant has been an "out-of-body experience", because she has been struggling to "fully" recognise herself.
She said: "I haven’t gotten the whole warm and fuzzy feeling about my pregnant body being beautiful. Don’t get me wrong, I am so proud of my body and I’m so grateful to be able to create a home and grow my little one. However, seeing my body look so different is still a little startling to me.
"It’s like I don’t fully recognise myself and almost like an out-of-body experience. Thoughts like, 'Is that really me?' come to mind. I think it comes down to body acceptance vs body love. I think that you can love your body, no matter what shape or form, but it’s the acceptance part that trips me up a little."
Ashley had also relaxed her strict diet whilst she was pregnant, as she wanted to "let her body speak" and tell her what it needs for both herself and her little one.
She added: "I haven't changed anything crazy. I would say that I try to be eating the healthiest when I can, but there's gonna be moments where I obviously crave stuff that's not always the healthiest meal, but I'm allowing myself to be okay. When I say that, it's because I usually am on a strict diet of no carbs and all these veggies and grains. So yeah, if I want a gluten-free bagel, I allow myself to have a gluten-free bagel! I let my body speak to what I need."
