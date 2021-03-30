Ashley Tisdale details 'amazing labor experience' after the birth of her daughter

Ashley Tisdale had an “amazing labor experience” whilst welcoming her daughter Jupiter Iris into the world last week.
The ‘High School Musical’ alum gave birth to her first child on March 23, and one week after Jupiter’s arrival, Ashley has taken to Instagram to detail her “calm” and “peaceful” labor experience.
Alongside pictures from her time in labor, she wrote: “Wow how is this already a week ago?? How Is my baby one week old?
“When they say it takes a village it truly does. I had an amazing labor experience, of course there was pain but I set my intentions that morning and it was exactly how I wanted Jupiter to enter the world. Calm, peaceful, letting go of fear and being super present. (sic)”
Ashley – who has her daughter with her husband Christopher French – also heaped praise on her doula, her doctor, and the nurses who all helped deliver her daughter, as she described the experience as “powerful and life changing”.
She continued: “I honestly couldn’t have had that mindset if it werent for my amazing doula @lbreggy, she was the game changer. Flameless candles, fairy lights, massages, but it’s her presence that calms you.
“My dr is such a badass and I trusted that I could let go of any fears because I knew if something came up she could handle it. The nurses at Cedars that took such great care of us and of course my amazing husband @cmfrench who at times I looked at in my deepest pain and I could see he was scared but his calming nature and breathing techniques help me calm down. It was just amazing for both @cmfrench and I to see all these women cheering me on. It was powerful and life changing. (sic)”
The 35-year-old actress and singer first posted about her daughter’s birth last week, when she shared a picture of the tot’s hand wrapped around her finger.
She wrote at the time: “Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21 (sic)”
