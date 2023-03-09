Ashley Tisdale finally feels like herself again

Ashley Tisdale has only just started feeling like "herself" again, almost two years after her daughter was born.

The 'High School Musical' star admitted postpartum recovery has been a "long journey" and everything is "different" to how it was before she and husband Christopher French welcomed daughter Jupiter into the world in March 2021, but she is now more confident and accepting of herself.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

