Ashley Tisdale reveals first photos of baby daughter's face

Ashley Tisdale has revealed the first photos of her daughter Jupiter's face.
The 35-year-old actress and singer - who welcomed her baby girl into the world six weeks ago with her husband Christopher French - has described her bundle of joy as "a blessing" after celebrating Mother's Day on Sunday (05.09.21).
She wrote on Instagram: "This little lady made me a momma! I knew @cmfrench and I would have a cute baby but I wasn’t expecting how beautiful she would be.
"To be a mom You don’t know how hard it is until you become one. Mothers you are truly goddesses and single moms you are my superheroes.
"The past 6 weeks have been such a blessing. Jupiter you are everything and more."
Meanwhile, Ashley's former 'High School Musical' co-cast Vanessa Hudgens vowed to be the "auntie who sings" when she gets to meet Jupiter for the first time.
She recently said: "We’re going to wait until I have time and make sure that I’m not traveling anywhere, and just block out a window to meet Jupiter...
"[Ashley’s] like, ‘You have to come over and sing for her, cause she loves singing… Whenever she’s on her stomach, she kicks when there’s singing!’
"So I’m like, I’m going to come over and be the auntie who sings."
Ashley first posted about her daughter’s birth last month, when she shared a picture of the tot’s hand wrapped around her finger.
She wrote at the time: “Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21 (sic)”
And she has since hailed her partner Christopher as the "best dad".
Taking to her Instagram story, she gushed of her beau: "Chris is determined to be an expert at the swaddle ... But seriously how sweet is he? Best dad (sic)"
The news of Jupiter’s birth came after Ashley previously said being pregnant has been an "out-of-body experience", because she has been struggling to "fully" recognize herself.
She said: "Don’t get me wrong, I am so proud of my body and I’m so grateful to be able to create a home and grow my little one. However, seeing my body look so different is still a little startling to me.
"It’s like I don’t fully recognize myself and almost like an out-of-body experience. Thoughts like, 'Is that really me?' come to mind."
