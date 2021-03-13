Ashley Tisdale struggling to walk amid pregnancy

Ashley Tisdale has been struggling to walk amidst her pregnancy.
The 'High School Musical' star is expecting her first child with her husband Christopher French but she admits she has been finding it difficult to cope with her plantar fasciitis.
Taking to her Instagram story, she wrote of her extreme pain: "The worst part so far during this pregnancy is my plantar fasciitis. It literally hurts to walk on my feet.
"I've never felt pain like this and I'm hoping once the baby is here it lets up."
Meanwhile, the 35-year-old actress revealed she is "very excited" to give birth to her first child.
She said: "I was obviously excited because I definitely wanted a girl, for sure. But I am also someone who goes with the flow on a lot of stuff. I try to not have expectations in moments like that and just allow what is meant to be. I was very excited. I think my husband definitely was scared - he looked a little scared in the pictures!"
And Ashley admitted she has relaxed her strict diet whilst she’s pregnant, as she wants to "let her body speak" and tell her what it needs for both herself and her baby.
She added: "I haven't changed anything crazy. I would say that I try to be eating the healthiest when I can, but there's gonna be moments where I obviously crave stuff that's not always the healthiest meal, but I'm allowing myself to be okay. When I say that, it's because I usually am on a strict diet of no carbs and all these veggies and grains. So yeah, if I want a gluten-free bagel, I allow myself to have a gluten-free bagel! I let my body speak to what I need. I feel like if I'm craving something, there's a reason I'm craving steak that night. I am in tune with my body. I try to keep up with my workouts because that's so helpful, and just try to be well-rounded."
