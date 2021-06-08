Ashley Tisdale's 'not comfortable' with her postpartum body

Ashley Tisdale is "not comfortable" with her postpartum body.
The 35-year-old actress gave birth to a daughter named Jupiter Iris French - whom she has with husband Christopher French - in March and she has urged other mums not to compare their bodies with other women.
In an essay for her lifestyle website Frenshe, which is titled 'Getting Real About My Body After Baby', she wrote: “There are so many models and influencers that I’ve compared my own personal journey in ‘bouncing back’ to.
“And then, I’m like wait they just had a baby and they look like that??”
The 'High School Musical' alum went on to talk about her own post-baby body journey and admitted that despite her vigorous workout regimen, she still has some hang-ups about her figure.
She continued: “Whether it’s hiking, Pilates, riding on my Peloton, and yet, I still don’t feel comfortable in my body."
On the importance of not directing "negative feelings about our own bodies" towards ourselves, she added: “That’s when I realised we can’t compare our bodies to each other.
“Everyone is going to have a different journey and it’s important to not communicate negative feelings towards our own bodies.”
She concluded: “Love yourself first!”
Ashley previously admitted being pregnant was like an "out-of-body experience", because she struggled to "fully" recognise herself.
She said: "I haven’t gotten the whole warm and fuzzy feeling about my pregnant body being beautiful. Don’t get me wrong, I am so proud of my body and I’m so grateful to be able to create a home and grow my little one. However, seeing my body look so different is still a little startling to me.
"It’s like I don’t fully recognise myself and almost like an out-of-body experience. Thoughts like, 'Is that really me?' come to mind. I think it comes down to body acceptance vs body love. I think that you can love your body, no matter what shape or form, but it’s the acceptance part that trips me up a little."
