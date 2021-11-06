Astroworld investigation won't leave any stone unturned, says mayor

The mayor of Houston will "leave [no] stone unturned" as he investigates the Astroworld Festival tragedy.
Sylvester Turner has promised to launch a "thorough review and investigation" of the crowd surge at the music festival in Texas, which caused the deaths of at least eight people.
He told CNN: "We’re not going to leave any stone unturned. We want to look at every single detail to determine what led up to it and what additional steps that need to take place to keep it from happening again, especially in this city."
The mayor promised to keep an open mind about the tragedy, insisting he's "not taking anything off the table".
He told the New York Times newspaper: "We had more security over there than we had at the [baseball] World Series games ... we are looking at all potential causes of this incident or what caused the cardiac arrest. We’re not taking anything off the table."
Elsewhere, Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, has also released a statement about the tragedy.
He said: "What happened at Astroworld Festival last night was tragic, and our hearts are with those who lost their lives and those who were injured in the terrifying crowd surge.
"Thank you to the first responders and good Samaritans who were on site and immediately tended to those who were injured in the crowd. The State of Texas is ready to assist in the response, and I have directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to make state resources available to support the investigation.
"I ask Texans to join [First Lady] Cecilia and me in lifting up in prayer those affected by this tragedy."
Travis Scott was performing at the festival when the crowd surge occurred.
The rap star stopped his performance and called for urgent help, as the seriousness of the situation became apparent.
Travis said at the time: "Security, somebody help real quick."
