Love is in the air at Paramount+ this Valentine’s Day season as the streamer prepares to debut its new rom-com At Midnight starring Top Gun: Maverick‘s Monica Barbaro and Diego Boneta.

Ahead of the movie’s February 10 debut, Barbaro and Boneta sat down with TV Insider’s Damian Holbrook at the Winter 2023 Television Critics Association Press Tour to discuss the film. At Midnight tells the story of an actress who following a breakup with her costar begins shooting a new movie in Mexico. There, she meets an ambitious hotel manager with whom she connects and they begin meeting up at midnight.

Originally published on tvinsider.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.