Fox’s 9-1-1 follows up last week’s cliffhanger when Athena’s son was kidnapped by her evil nemesis—during a blackout. Who’s the hospital’s new owner on The Good Doctor? After introducing Gary Cole as an FBI agent last week, NCIS sends him on a road trip with Mark Harmon’s Gibbs. Netflix throws one last block party for its inner-city On My Block comedy.
Athena on the Rampage in ’9-1-1,’ Changes Afoot on ‘Good Doctor,’ Gibbs on the Road in ‘NCIS,’ One Last Time ‘On My Block’
- Matt Roush, TV Insider
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- Red Hawks beat Tigers for Homecoming - Leupold and Davis crowned
- Walker family welcomes new baby boy
- HCC volleyball on a roll
- DEA issues Public Safety Alert about fake prescription pills
- HHS students raise money for breast cancer awareness
- HHS students attend conference
- Lady Chargers pick up first win
- Lady Hawks earn split at Holton triangular
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Authorities report man found on side of road died of self-inflicted gunshot wound
- Homecoming week full of traditions
- Search warrant leads to five drug arrests and a child in protective custody
- Walker family welcomes new baby boy
- White enters no contest plea in connection with fatal wreck
- City addresses Homecoming questions
- New alpaca farm participates in national Farm Days
- HCC volleyball on a roll
- Highland News
- Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club plans fundraising dinner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.