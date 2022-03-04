FX’s Atlanta is taking a trip across the pond for a season full of European misadventures in the new trailer for Season 3, which premieres on March 24.
“Taking place almost entirely in Europe, Season 3 of Atlanta finds ‘Earn’ (Donald Glover), ‘Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles’ (Brian Tyree Henry), ‘Darius’ (LaKeith Stanfield) and ‘Van’ (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to,” states the season description.
The group’s globetrotting journey will see them venture to countries such as France, England, and the Netherlands, unlike Seasons 1 and 2, which were set in the show’s titular city.
“I’ve been roaming the streets since last night. High since twilight. This city is my Jesus,” professes Stanfield’s Darius.
The highly-anticipated season comes after creator, star, and executive producer Glover took a hiatus from the series after Season 2 in 2018. Announced in February 2022, the show’s recently announced fourth season will be its last.
'Atlanta' Ending With Season 4 on FX
Produced by FX Productions, Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms, and Dianne McGunigle serve as executive producers alongside Glover.
Dealing with awkward airport security scans, street clowns, annoying schoolboys, peacocks, and more, this season is sure to take the characters on a wild ride. “We should probably get going. It’s getting a bit intense,” states Darius.
Atlanta, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, March 24, 10/9c, FX
