Audrina Patridge: I once dated Chris Pine!

Audrina Patridge has confirmed she once dated Chris Pine over 10 years ago.
The 36-year-old actress and television personality has claimed she went on several dates with the hunky actor back in 2009, after he approached her at an awards show and gave her his phone number.
She said: “Oh, this is whenever his movie just came out, and I had just finished ‘Sorority Row’. So we were all in Vegas for an award show, and Rumer Willis and the whole cast.
“He came up to me and introduced himself to me and gave me his number, and all the girls were kicking me under the table like, ‘Oh, my God. You don’t know who that is.’ I’m like, ‘No.’ They’re like, ‘That’s Chris Pine.’ I was like, ‘Oh, he’s hot.’ ”
Audrina said the pair went out “more than a few times” over the next few months, but their romance wasn’t to be as she was too busy filming ‘The Hills’.
She added: “So we hung out a few times. We went on a date. Actually, we went out more than a few times. And then just, I was filming ‘The Hills’ all the time, and his career was taking off.
“He didn’t like the whole paparazzi side of it. That was my life, was going out, and I was followed by paparazzi. So being on ‘The Hills’, our lives completely opposite and just so different with my lifestyle and filming.
“He was more a real actor, theater actor, and loved to read books and jazz music… didn’t really like to go out to clubs or anything like that. At that time in my life, that’s all I was doing was going out to clubs because we were filming all the time and around people. He was a nice guy, very charming and gentleman[ly].
“So it just kind of dissipated. We went on a date in I think Silver Lake or Los Feliz. We went in his car, which was awesome. He had an old Rabbit I think, an old convertible.”
Following her fling with the ‘Star Trek’ star, Audrina went on to tie the knot with Corey Bohan – with whom she has four-year-old daughter Kirra – in 2016, although the couple divorced two years later.
And now that she’s single again, Audrina wouldn’t be opposed to getting in touch with Chris for a reunion.
Speaking during an appearance on the ‘Hollywood Raw’ podcast, she said: “I mean, you never know. Never say never. I’m not going to say no. I’m not opposed to it.”
