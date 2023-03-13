Austin Butler took his agent to the Oscars

Austin Butler took his agent to the Oscars to thank him for his career.

The 31-year-old actor opted not to walk the champagne carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on Sunday (12.03.23) with girlfriend Kaia Gerber because he had asked his “best friend” and career representative James Farrell along as a gesture of recognition for his support over the years.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

