Austin City Limits apologises after cutting Phoebe Bridgers set short

Austin City Limits has apologised to Phoebe Bridgers after abruptly cutting her set short.
The 27-year-old folk-rock star played the Texas music event over the weekend, and her performance of 'I Know The End' was interrupted by what the festival has now claimed to be a “miscommunication on stage by ACL Festival personnel”.
As well as issuing an apology, ACL has also donated to Texas Abortion Funds, which Phoebe has supported.
A spokesperson told the Austin American-Statesman: “We wish this had not happened and extend our apologies to Phoebe. After positive conversations between festival organisers and the artist about the situation, ACL Fest has made a donation to Texas Abortion Funds to show our support for Phoebe and an organisation close to her heart."
And the ‘Kyoto’ has responded on Twitter: "Thank you."
Meanwhile, Phoebe recently admitted she is cautious not to overshare on social media because she’s “terrified” about reading her own Twitter posts in the future.
She added: “I am terrified of myself reading my tweets from now, in five years' time. I don't want to be embarrassed and like, ‘Ugh you were 26 and tweeting about UTIs – what were you doing?’"
However, the musician insisted she doesn't think social media is harmful to most people's mental health, as she believes sites like TikTok actually create a healthy environment for everyone to talk about how they are feeling without stigma or judgement.
She said: “There’s way more good about TikTok than bad. Within the context of the world that we are in, TikTok is great ... But, for the most part, I think it’s a good thing that therapy and mental health is destigmatised.”
