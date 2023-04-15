Australia 2023 entrant Voyager: Prog rock is perfect for Eurovision

Australia's 2023 'Eurovision' entrant Voyager believe "prog music" has a place at the song contest.

The prog-metal band are heading to Liverpool next month to represent their country in the annual singing competition with their epic track 'Promise', and guitarist Simone Dow admits it would be a "dream" to win the show like Italian glam rockers Maneskin did in 2021 and Finnish monster metallers Lordi in 2006.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.