After moving to the small screen for NBC‘s The Thing About Pam, Renée Zellweger will be staying with the network for her next television role. The Academy Award winner will star in NBC streamer Peacock‘s World War II drama Avenger Field, based on the true story of the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs), Variety reports.
Currently in production, the series will follow Zellweger as real-life WASP leader Jackie Cohran and the women of the U.S. Airforce program as they worked to “battle Hitler from home,” fighting “the system, skeptics, and even sabotage to bring everyone home safely,” according to Variety.
This news comes the same day as The Thing About Pam premiere, which follows Zellweger as the titular character at the center of her best friend’s murder investigation. The 2011 case became a true crime phenomenon after being featured multiple times on NBC’s Dateline.
Roush Review: 'Pam' Is Many Things, But Is She Interesting?
Zellweger, though best-known for her iconic filmography including films like Chicago, Cold Mountain, Jerry Maguire, and the Bridget Jones series, also turned to the small screen for the Netflix series What/If. She most recently took home the Best Actress Oscar for her turn as Judy Garland in the 2019 biopic Judy.
Felicia D. Henderson will serve triple duty as a writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the series produced by MGM Television. Director Susanna White will executive produce with Zellweger, Carmella Casinelli, Steve Stark, Stacey Levin, Emily Rose, Jill North, and Connie Tavel.
Stay tuned as more updates about Avenger Field are announced!
Avenger Field, Series Premiere, TBA, Peacock
