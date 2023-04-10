Babe star James Cromwell saves piglet from slaughter

'Babe' star James Cromwell has helped save a piglet from the slaughterhouse.

The 83-year-old actor - who is a vocal animal rights advocate - teamed up with PETA to secure a brighter future for a baby pig in the US which was found "scraped, bruised and covered in mud" after falling from a meat truck taking it away to be fattened up for slaughter shortly before the Easter weekend (08.09.04.23).

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

