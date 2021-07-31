Baby Jessica Revisited, Summer Olympics, Meet the ‘Johnsons’ on Bounce, TCM’s Summer Under the Stars

(Original Caption) Rescuer rushes baby rescued from fall into a well where lay for three days before she was rescued, 10/16

CNN launches a two-week anthology of documentary shorts with a look back at the 1987 near-tragedy of Baby Jessica, who fell in a Texas well. Summer Olympics coverage dominates the weekend lineup with track & field, gymnastics events finale and much more. A new buddy comedy from cable’s Bounce network introduces four friends all named Johnson (otherwise not related). TCM kicks off its monthlong “Summer Under the Stars” series of movie-star marathons with one of the greats: Bette Davis.

