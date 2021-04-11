BAFTA winner Sir Anthony Hopkins: Acting's part of my blood

Sir Anthony Hopkins admitted acting was "part of his blood" as he won a BAFTA on Sunday night (11.04.21).
The 'Father' star - who was awarded the Best Leading Actor gong for his part in the hit movie - has insisted he loves his job, confessing that it keeps him "out of trouble" and is the only thing he knows how to do.
He said: "It keeps me out of trouble. I don't want to sound heavy about it, but it's the only thing I know how to do. I don't know how I became an actor, I had no intention of doing anything really, but it's something that's part of my blood now. I enjoy it, it's a way of - I'll keep it simple. I love it, it's a way of life. I try not to take myself too seriously, I hope I don't."
And the 83-year-old actor praised the "great script" from the movie as well as the cast, before joking he didn't need to act as much in this role as he was playing an old man and is older himself too.
Speaking about his role in the movie at the Winner's Press Conference, he added: "It was quite easy because I didn't have to act old - because I am old. We had a great script and a great cast and it made it so easy. When you're with a great cast like that, Olivia Colman [and others], it makes it so easy ... It made it easy to come in the mornings ready for work, not feeling depressed. I'm not a method actor, but when you have a perfect script, it's like a road map."
