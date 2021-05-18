Barack Obama hints at alien knowledge

Barack Obama says there are things he "can't tell" people about aliens.
The former US President has hinted that he knows about extraterrestrial life but is unable to reveal any information to the public.
Speaking during an appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden', Obama said: "When it comes to aliens, there's some things I just can't tell you on air."
The 59-year-old politician did reveal that he asked if there was a secret lab he needed to know about that was hiding alien information when he entered the White House in 2009.
Obama explained: "When I came into office, I asked, is there the lab somewhere where we're keeping the alien specimens and spaceship?
"They did a little bit of research and the answer is no, but what is true and I'm actually being serious here, is there are, there's footage and records of objects in the skies that we don't know exactly what they are.
"We can't explain how they moved, their trajectory. They did not have an easily explainable pattern."
Obama added that investigations are being conducted into these sightings, but there is "nothing to report" at the moment.
He also revealed that he had been taken aback by the positive reaction of the public after the family announced the passing of their dog Bo earlier this month.
Obama said: "On our social media accounts, as you might imagine, sometimes the comment sections are less than friendly.
"You might get some trolling, occasionally, like, 'Obama you're a bum. And you are the worst president ever', and so forth and so on. These were the only posts where everybody posted something nice."
