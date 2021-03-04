Barack Obama reveals 44-song shower playlist

Barack Obama has Bruce Springsteen, Beyonce and The Beatles on his shower playlist.
The former United States President has unveiled his top musical picks when he's having a wash, and he admitted he loves to belt out a song as he is getting clean.
Speaking on the latest episode of the 'Renegades: Born in the USA' Spotify Original Podcast, Obama told his co-host Bruce Springsteen: "I sing in the shower, I sing out of the shower.
"I am unembarrassed about singing ... My daughters and my wife sometimes roll their eyes."
To let everyone else share in the joy, the 59-year-old politician has shared his 44-song shower playlist on Spotify.
Nine songs by The Boss make the cut, including 'Born in the U.S.A.' - both the studio version and as well a live take recorded at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York - 'My Father's House', 'Born To Run' and 'My Hometown'.
The Fab Four also feature with 'Come Together' alongside Elvis Presley ('All Shook Up'), Joni Mitchell ('Help Me'), Sam Cooke ('A Change Is Gonna Come') and Public Enemy ('Harder Than You Think').
Obama is also a fan of Beyonce, with 'Freedom' making the cut and her collaborator Kendrick Lamar appears elsewhere with 'King Kunta'.
Bruce and Barack have been very candid on their podcast, with the latter recently opening up on his childhood experiences with racism.
He said: "Listen, when I was in school, I had a friend. We played basketball together. And one time we got into a fight, and he called me a c***.
"Now, first of all, ain’t no c***s in Hawaii, right? It’s one of those things where he might not even have known what a c*** was. What he knew was, ‘I can hurt you by saying this'...
"I remember I popped him in the face and broke his nose, and we were in the locker room. I explained to him - I said, ‘Don’t you ever call me something like that.
"'I may be poor. I may be ignorant. I may be mean. I may be ugly. I may not like myself. I may be unhappy, but you know what I’m not? I’m not you.’ ”
