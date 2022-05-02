It’s been a long wait for the third season of HBO’s comedy Barry, which follows hitman Barry Berkman (Bill Hader) trying to get out of the killing business and into the world of Hollywood acting. But oftentimes Barry is forced into a corner and is the one running for his own life from a series of nefarious characters, which tees up the return of the Emmy-winning comedy.
As season three began unfolding last week, Barry came face to face with his acting teacher, Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler), who learned in the season two finale that Barry is the one responsible for the death of the love of Cousineau’s life, Janice (Paula Newsome). “[Barry’s] at his lowest moment [at the start of season 3] which is really saying something,” Hader recently told TV Insider. In Sunday’s episode, we saw that forgiveness wasn’t going to come easy for Barry as he tries to do right by Mr. Cousineau by finding him an acting role.
'Barry': Bill Hader & Henry Winkler Face-Off in New Season 3 Trailer (VIDEO)
In the course of Barry’s quest, he seeks out his TV producer/girlfriend, Sally Reed (Sarah Goldberg), and in an explosive and volatile scene in Sunday’s episode, showed just how desperate he is to make things right with Mr. Cousineau. “He was quite scary [in the scene] so it didn’t require a lot of acting on my part,” reveals Goldberg as Hader also talked about preparing for that scene in the episode he was also directing.
Check out the video interview with Hader and Goldberg above with our chat with Winkler coming on Tuesday on TV Insider.
Barry, Sundays, 10/9c, HBO and HBO Max
