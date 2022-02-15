‘Barry’ Sets Season 3 Premiere as HBO Teases Bill Hader’s Return (PHOTOS)

Barry is coming back! HBO‘s comedy about a hit-man-turned-actor will officially return for Season 3 on Sunday, April 24.
Co-created, executive produced, directed, and written by Alec Berg and star Bill Hader, the Emmy-winning title will feature eight episodes in its latest season. When Barry picks back up, Barry (Hader) is still desperate to leave his violent past behind for acting, but getting out of the killing business continues to prove messy.
While Barry has eliminated many of the outside factors that pushed him towards violence, he discovers they weren’t the only forces at play. The season asks the question about Barry’s own psyche and the reasons that led him to become a killer in the first place.
Season 3 finds Barry and the other characters attempting to make the right choices for themselves and their futures. Returning alongside Hader for the season is Stephen Root as Monroe Fuches, Sarah Goldberg as Sally, Anthony Carrigan as Noho Hank, and Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau, Barry’s former acting teacher who is mourning the loss of girlfriend Detective Janice Moss (Paula Newsome).
Others returning include Sarah Burns as Detective Mae Dunn, D’Arcy Carden as Natalie Greer, and Michael Irby as Cristobal. The half-hour comedy is executive produced by Hader, Berg, Aida Rodgers, and Liz Sarnoff. Meanwhile, Julie Camino produces the series for HBO. Emma Barrie, Jason Kim, Emily Heller, Duffy Boudreau, and Sarnoff join Berg and Hader as part of the Season 3 writing team.
Stay tuned for more on Barry‘s upcoming season as we approach the premiere date later this spring.
Barry, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, April 24, 10/9c, HBO
