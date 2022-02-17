Bastille's Dan Smith has been writing with Lewis Capaldi and Yungblud

Bastille frontman Dan Smith has been writing with Yungblud and Lewis Capaldi.
The 'Pompeii' hitmaker has been working with the two stars - and a host of new artists - on new material, including tracks for the 'Someone You Loved' singer's highly anticipated second album.
He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "I did a bunch of writing with Yungblud recently, we met for the first time at the Olympics and got on really well. I've also done stuff for a bunch of new artists which was fun."
The writing with Lewis - which Dan has opened up about before - has been the highlight, and he loves getting to "hang out" with his pal.
He added: "I spent a few days doing some writing with Lewis. I know that he's taking his time and wants to get it right.
"It was lovely to see him and he's as f****** hilarious as ever - never turn down the chance to hang out with Lewis."
Bastille - who worked with Riz Ahmed on spoken word track 'Promises', which features on their recent chart topping album 'Give Me The Future' - have made more of an effort to collaborate with other artists and give themselves other experiences and influences.
Dan said: "It was all about letting more people into our world. So I've met a lot of artists as a songwriter, which I really love because it's such a different hat to wear.
"It's so nice to go in a room with some interesting people, chat for a while and leave at the end of the day and that's it."
Meanwhile, Dan previously revealed he had been writing a track with Rihanna in mind, but he doesn't think the 'Diamond' star will end up using it.
He said: "I imagine with that project, they heard and work on so much music and will just know when it's right.
"There was a minute last year where I thought I'd done it. But I don't think it's happened."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.