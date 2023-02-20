Beabadoobee: Taylor Swift is empowering for women

Beabadoobee says Taylor Swift is "empowering for women".

The 'Coffee' singer is set to open for the Grammy winner on select dates of 'The Eras Tour', which kicks off next month, and it's a full-circle moment for the 22-year-old Filipino-British musician - whose real name is Beatrice Laus - who dreamed of supporting the 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker.

