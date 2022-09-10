Josh Groban will play the Beast in the upcoming ABC special Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration. He joins Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer/songwriter H.E.R., who was previously announced as Belle.

Additionally, Broadway and Tick Tick… Boom! star Joshua Henry will play Gaston, and the legendary Rita Moreno will serve as the production’s narrator. The casting announcements were made Friday, September 9 during a panel at the D23 expo.

Originally published on tvinsider.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

