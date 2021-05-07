Bebe Rexha: I'm my own cheerleader

Bebe Rexha has learned to be her “own cheerleader”.
The 31-year-old singer has revealed she’s taken the time to learn how to “love [her]self”, because she believes it’s important to understand her own worth before others are able to love her back.
She said: "I've learned that you have to be your own cheerleader. I wish I would've known that 10 years ago. If you don't love yourself, who the f*** will?"
The ‘Meant to Be’ hitmaker has been open about her mental health struggles in the past, and 2019 she revealed she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, which causes manic and depressive episodes.
And now, Bebe says she’s “constantly dealing” with the disorder, but has managed to get it under control with the help of medication and “a lot of therapy”.
She added: "It's a part of me I am constantly dealing with. It's tough.”
The singer is also open about her journey to body positivity, after she previously revealed certain designers refused to dress her size-8 frame for the 2019 Grammys because she was "too big”.
Bebe was also told that “nobody likes a fat pop star”, and has now said criticism about her body made her feel like she was “nothing”.
She said: "That f***** with my head, because they made me believe that I was nothing unless I looked a certain way. I didn't like looking at pictures because there was a little fold of skin. Now I'm like, 'You can't live your life like that.' I got the curves, I got the ass, and that's what you're going to get!"
But after seeking help for her mental health, Bebe is now in “such a better place” in her life.
The ‘In the Name of Love’ singer told People magazine: "I'm in such a better place in my life. I feel so much more free and at peace."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.