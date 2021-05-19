Bebe Rexha: My career was built on failures

Bebe Rexha's career was "built on failures".
The 31-year-old pop star was disappointed to see her second album, 'Better Mistakes', had only made it to #140 on the Billboard 200 chart but she insists she will continue to "push" her music.
Responding to a tweet about the placement of her album, she wrote alongside it: "Upsetting. But I won’t give up. My career was built on failures and not following the mold. I won’t stop. I never have and never will. I still believe in this album. And I still will push. No matter what. (sic)"
Meanwhile, Bebe previously revealed she changed her album after her parents caught COVID-19.
She said: "Sitting on it for a year and a half, it was very painful and very frustrating. It all had a similar sound and then while I was holding on to it during coronavirus, it was like, 'This needs a dance song, I'm going to lose my mind. I can’t listen to these sad songs anymore, because the world is in such a different place.' Then I was like, 'I have to stop or the album is going to be completely different to the original.'"
Bebe's parents battled coronavirus but the diagnoses have made her "grateful and compassionate".
She added: "In the very beginning of lockdown my parents got very sick and that was scary to me. My mum, even still, has heart issues and lung issues from COVID, because she was really sick. But I learned to be more grateful and compassionate with the people around me and really not take life for granted."
