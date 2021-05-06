Bebe Rexha: Sexuality is a scale

Bebe Rexha believes sexuality is “a scale”.
The 31-year-old singer has revealed she’s been in several relationships with other women, including “famous ones” whom she wouldn’t mention, and would consider herself to be fluid when it comes to the people she finds attractive.
She said: "What I believe about sexuality is this: it's a scale. Have I gone out with girls before? Yes. Have I dated girls? Yes, I have. And famous ones, but I'm not naming them. Even though people would be living for it – no! Have I fallen in love with a girl before? Yes. But right now, I'm in a relationship with a guy."
But Bebe also admitted she finds relationships with other women “too emotional”.
She added: "The only thing I will say is that when I'm in a relationship with a girl, it's just too emotional. The power… I personally cannot deal with that."
The ‘Meant to Be’ singer ultimately hasn’t defined her sexuality because she doesn’t want to be put in a box.
Speaking to Gay Times magazine, she said: "It's just so hard because everybody wants to put people in boxes and I don't like boxes, as you can tell with my music. Like, I don't like boxes whatsoever.”
Bebe is currently dating filmmaker Keyan Safyari, and previously said things were “going great” in their relationship.
She said last month: “It’s going great. He’s a really nice guy and he respects me. He respects my career and supports me. What more could I ask for?”
Meanwhile, the 'I'm A Mess' hitmaker previously vowed to do her best to "ignore" what critics say about her, although she does still get "insecure sometimes".
She said in 2019: "You gotta ignore the body shaming. I just feel like now we're in such a different landscape, especially for women. It doesn't matter what your size is, it doesn't matter what your age is. I get insecure sometimes. I'm human just like everyone else.
"It gets tough because, at the end of the day, I am in the public eye and if you complain about it, then it just doesn't seem right. It's a blessing for me to be doing what I love, and when I speak out about, you know, if it's age or sizing, it's not been that I'm the first to do it, I'm just not scared."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.