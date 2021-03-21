Bella Thorne engaged

Bella Thorne is engaged.
The former Disney Channel star's boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo shared the happy news on Instagram, posting a photograph of him and Bella, who had a stunning pear-shaped diamond ring on her finger.
He simply captioned the photo: "She said YES! (sic)"
Meanwhile, Bella previously claimed Disney expects people to be too "perfect".
The 'Shake It Up' star said: "There are definitely a lot of pressures in the Disney eye to be so perfect and I think that's where Disney in a sense goes wrong because they make their kids seem perfect. That image is very difficult. It's also never been me. I always just like to do whatever no one else is doing.
"Little kids growing up don't need to see perfect people. Kids need to see real. They need to see diversity, they need to see intriguing. People that are real talk about real things. I think that was much more important than my image. The Disney image was much less important."
And the 23-year-old actress feels her poetry book, 'The Life Of A Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray', is what people remember about her rather than her acting roles.
She added: "My life has changed in a lot of really amazing ways [since writing the book.] Now when fans come up to me, they don't always say, 'I love you from this movie, that movie.' They say, 'Oh my God, I read your book and I connected to it so much because of this terrible time.' They tell me these stories and we connect. We usually both cry a little bit, and we hug. The book has curated me these beautiful moments in time that I get to fully be in."
