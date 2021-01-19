Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' complicated relationship

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' relationship was "very complicated".
The 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' star and the Hollywood actress called time on their romance recently after nearly a year together and whilst they really wanted to make their relationship work, the couple decided to split because they ultimately wanted different things.
A source told People magazine: "Ben really wanted their relationship to work. Ana has a great energy. Ben was always very happy when Ana was around. She likes to stay healthy and inspired Ben to keep staying healthy too. It was very complicated. Ana is young and adventurous. When she is not working, she wants to travel. She doesn’t want to settle down in Los Angeles. Ben needs to live in L.A. since his kids do. He has been upset about the split but is committed to focus on the happy things in his life."
At the time of their split, a source claimed there is "still a lot of love" between the pair.
The insider said: "There is a lot of love still between the two of them.
"The split is as amicable as can be. Ana is great, but I also think there’s something to be said for the fact that Ben has a family and he really wants to be there for his kids and Ana is in a different place in her life ... It’s sad, but for Ben, his children come above everything."
Ben - who has three children, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, eight, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner - met Ana on the set of their movie, 'Deep Water'. They were first romantically linked in March last year, when they were spotted enjoying a getaway together to Havana.
