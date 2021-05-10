Ben Affleck feels so lucky to co-parent with Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck feels "so lucky" to have kids with his ex Jennifer Garner.
The former couple decided to go their separate ways in 2018 after over a decade of marriage but he proved there was no bad blood between the pair as he shared a Mother's Day tribute to the actress - with whom he has Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine.
Taking to Instagram, he shared a carousel of photographs of them and the children and captioned it: "So happy to share these kids with you. Luckiest parents in the world. Thanks for all the good you do. Happy Mother's Day. Love, their Dad (sic)"
Meanwhile, Jennifer previously admitted having her "children's eyes on her" was the hardest part of her divorce from Ben.
She said: "Going through it in public is not what's hard, going through it is what's hard, A, and B, my children's eyes are on me ... We lived down a street that was chock-a-block full of actors, much more successful and famous and decorated than me, including Ben, and they'd all go by one by one, no problem, and then I'd go do a school run and it'd be 15 cars going with me. I never had a day without paparazzi, and if I did, if I made it to a park by hiding in the bottom of the pool man's truck or something, then a nanny would see me there and call a number and they'd swarm."
And Jennifer has urged her children to "talk" to either of their parents if they ever see something "shocking" written about them online.
She added: "When they were smaller and there were things out there that were shocking, my request to them was always, 'Let Dad and I talk you through whatever it is.' I'd tell them, 'If you see an image on the front of a magazine, I'll look at it with you and we'll process all the scary feelings that come up together.'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.