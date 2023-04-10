Ben Affleck says showing Michael Jordan in Air 'would destroy the movie'

Ben Affleck says depicting Michael Jordan in ‘Air’ “would destroy the movie”.

The ‘Argo’ director - who helmed the story of the iconic Nike shoe line Air Jordan’s conception in the 80s that he also stars in with Matt Damon, Viola Davis and Jason Bateman- admitted not putting the NBA legend, now 60, in the movie because of “naked self-interest” because no actor could match the “one of kind” energy of him.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.