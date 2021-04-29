Ben Fogle worried that his wife would give birth at royal wedding

Ben Fogle was worried that his heavily pregnant wife would go into labour at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding.
The 47-year-old star and his wife Marina attended Prince William and the then-Kate Middleton's wedding ceremony on April 29, 2011 and he was concerned that their baby daughter could be born during the event.
Writing in The Daily Telegraph newspaper, Ben recalled: "Marina was pregnant with our second child at the time.
"She would be eight months along at the wedding. What if she went into labour? I had a few sleepless nights worrying about that."
Ben also told how his wife needed to use the bathroom a number of times before the royal couple arrived at Westminster Abbey.
The 'New Lives in the Wild' presenter – who has son Ludo, 11 and daughter Iona, nine, with Marina – wrote: "We had been asked to arrive at Westminster Abbey early – two hours, I recall.
"So early that Marina needed a pregnancy-induced wee just before the bride and groom arrived.
"My sisters-in-law seized the opportunity to join her in a not-insignificant dash across the Abbey, getting caught in the aisle just as the Queen arrived.
"I remember my face reddening at that."
Meanwhile, William and Catherine have revealed two romantic new photos to mark their 10th wedding anniversary.
The royal couple posed for the sweet snaps, which were taken at Kensington Palace by photographer Chris Floyd, best known for his pictures of the likes of Oasis, David Bowie and The Verve.
In the photos, William holds hands with his wife as they beam at the camera.
One picture - taken in the courtyard - was shared to social media revealing the shoot took place "ahead of" their 10th anniversary, while the other garden snap was captioned with bride and groom emojis.
