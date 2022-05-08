Benedict Cumberbatch jokes about Will Smith's Oscars controversy

Benedict Cumberbatch joked about Will Smith's Oscars controversy in his 'Saturday Night Live' monologue.
The 45-year-old star was nominated for the Best Actor gong at the Academy Awards for his performance in 'The Power of the Dog' - but Benedict ultimately lost out to Will, whose success was overshadowed by his clash with Chris Rock.
Benedict - who is currently starring in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' - said during his monologue: "I really am thrilled to be back hosting 'Saturday Night Live'. It's been a really fun, great week.
"I have to be honest, though, because most of the sketch writers pitched me sketches every day, and most were about 'Doctor Strange' - which is great, I love the guy, I love playing the character ... but I have been in other films."
Benedict joked that Lorne Michaels - the executive producer of 'Saturday Night Live' - asked him what other films he'd appeared in.
The actor added: "I said, 'Well, like The Power of the Dog.' And he said, 'Nobody saw it.' I said, 'Come on, man, I was nominated for an Oscar for that.' I mean, I didn't win. I was beat by Will Smith."
Benedict then added: "No, not physically! Not physically!"
Will smacked Chris during the Oscars ceremony, after the stand-up comedian made a joke about his wife.
The Hollywood star subsequently described his behavior as "shocking, painful, and inexcusable".
Will said: "My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable.
"The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work."
