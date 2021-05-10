Benji Madden pays tribute to Cameron Diaz

Benji Madden is "grateful" to have Cameron Diaz.
The Good Charlotte rocker marked Mother's Day (09.05.21) on Sunday with a heartfelt tribute to his 48-year-old wife on behalf of their daughter Raddix, 17 months, and the 42-year-old star admitted they are lucky to have the 'Mask' actress in their lives.
Alongside an image of an abstract piece of art, Benji wrote: "My Religion is family, and Mother is GOD. @camerondiaz You care for us and nurture us. Everything around you grows and flourishes in your light.
"Our little one and me get to live our life being loved by you and we are grateful. We love you forever Mommy - thank you for all you do. Happy Mother's Day also the food!!!! I Got to take a Second to acknowledge the food!!!(sic)"
And the 'Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous' hitmaker also took the time to praise the other mothers he knows, including his own mom, Robin Madden.
He added: "Also wish a Blessed day for my mom, my sisters, my friends and colleagues who are also selfless incredible mothers, and to all the mothers out there who may not get to hear these words from someone today much love from our family," he added. "U r All Gods!!!!!!(sic)"
Cameron recently admitted she no longer has "what it takes" to make a movie as she's so focused on her family.
She said: "I’m here and this is the most fulfiling thing that I’ve ever done in my life. [To] have a family and be married and have our little nucleus of a family. It’s just completely the best thing.
“I don’t have what it takes to give making a movie what it needs to be made. All of my energy is here."
The 'Holiday' star hasn’t appeared in a feature film since she played the role of Miss Hannigan in 2014’s ‘Annie’, and recently insisted she isn’t interested in relaunching her Hollywood career any time soon, as she doesn’t want to spend “16 hours of [her] day” away from her daughter.
Asked whether she plans on making an acting comeback, she said: "I'm never going to say never about anything in life. I'm just not that person. So will I ever make a movie again? I'm not looking to. But will I? I don't know. I have no idea.
"I couldn't imagine, being a mom now, where I'm at as a mother with my child at her first year, to have to be on a movie set that takes 14 hours, 16 hours of my day away from my child. I just couldn't.
"I wouldn't have been the mom that I am now had I chosen to do that at any other time in my life."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.