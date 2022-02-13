Best Bets for Black History Month: ‘Pose,’ ‘Self Made’ & More on Netflix

In honor of Black History Month, check out these picks on Netflix.
Loving
Ruth Negga earned a Best Actress Oscar nomination opposite Joel Edgerton in this fact-based 2016 movie about the real-life couple who changed U.S. history after being arrested for interracial marriage in the 1950s. Available now
Pose
Set in New York’s LGBTQ underground dance-battle scene of the 1980s and ’90s, FX’s 2018–21 drama about the lives and loves of the often overlooked crowd simply slays. Credit fierce performers such as Billy Porter, who plays ballroom emcee Pray Tell. Seasons 1–2 available
Race: Bubba Wallace
This new six-part docuseries profiling one of NASCAR’s only full-time, top-level drivers of color isn’t afraid to steer toward the outcry that followed Wallace’s public stand against racial injustice within the sport. Available Tuesday, February 22
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
A magnetic Octavia Spencer stars in this four-parter as the groundbreaking early-20th-century entrepreneur who created hair care products that helped her become America’s first female self-made millionaire. Available now
