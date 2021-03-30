Bethenny Frankel feels 'very excited' about her engagement

Bethenny Frankel is "very excited" about her engagement to Paul Bernon.
The 50-year-old TV star recently recently became engaged to the film producer and she now can't wait to tie the knot.
She said: "I’m very excited, and it’s really wonderful."
Bethenny previously starred in 'The Real Housewives of New York City' and is well-known for her love of the Big Apple, but she still doesn't know whether her nuptials will take place in the city or not.
Asked about the possibility of getting married in New York, she told 'Extra': "I’m not sure. I’m not sure. I mean, I love New York. I’m not sure.”
Bethenny is excited about the new season of 'The Real Housewives', but she suggested she's unlikely to make a return.
She said: "I don’t really believe in going backwards. I don’t want to go back on ‘Housewives.’ It’s not where I am right now. I respect that I came from there … I’m moving forward.
"I’m launching my own show on HBO MAX, ‘The Big Shot with Bethenny,’ and my podcast ‘B with Bethenny’ has a big announcement coming this week."
Bethenny insisted she's been focused on her new projects since she walked away from the show.
She explained: "Leaving the show was something that I just, in my gut, I thought I should do. I was looking several steps forward."
Bethenny and Paul became engaged shortly after she'd finalised her divorce from Jason Hoppy.
However, it hasn't always been straightforward for the loved-up duo, as they split briefly last year.
The TV star - who has Bryn, 10, with her ex-husband - said at the time of their split: "You know, not everything works out and so many people have tried to define my life with, you know, our lives with, 'When are you getting engaged? When are you having a baby? When are you getting married?'
"And I've just realized more in life, with people being more open and honest about their lives and what they want, that everything doesn't have to end in a blue box and a bow."
