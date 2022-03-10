The first trailer for Better Call Saul‘s long-awaited final season has arrived as AMC prepares for the April 18 premiere.
The first look raises the stakes for Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) who continues his transformation into everyone’s favorite criminal lawyer, Saul Goodman. Along for the journey is Jimmy’s girlfriend, and fellow lawyer, Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) who is going through an existential crisis of her own.
“You ever feel like you’re being followed?” Kim asks Jimmy while sitting in bed in the trailer, below. “Well, you know what they say, the wicked flee when no man pursueth,” Jimmy responds, hinting at their recent shady dealings, whether that’s within their lawyering or Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) connection is unclear.
“You think we’re wicked?” Kim asks, wondering if they’re really wrong for the way they’ve handled things. It’s certainly a question and conundrum that they’ll be forced to ask themselves in this dramatic final chapter. And if things didn’t seem alarming enough, Howard (Patrick Fabian) appears to be working on building a legal case against Jimmy.
In the meantime, Nacho (Michael Mando) is on the run after coordinating with Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) to allow gunmen into Lalo’s compound last season, where almost everyone was massacred. All three of the men as well as Mike (Jonathan Banks) will find themselves locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.
'Better Call Saul': How to Stream Season 5 Before the Final Chapter Arrives
From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, Season 6 tracks Jimmy, Saul, and his post-Breaking Bad alias, Gene. Some additional highlights in the trailer include Saul’s signature statue of liberty roof ornament, hinting at his quickly approaching gig as Albuquerque’s most recognizable lawyer.
Fans will be treated to two back-to-back episodes on premiere night as Better Call Saul‘s 13-episode final season rolls out in two parts. The first seven arrive beginning April 18, while the final six will kick off later this year on July 11. Better Call Saul is executive produced by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris.
Better Call Saul, Season 6 Premiere, Monday, April 18, 9/8c, AMC and AMC+
