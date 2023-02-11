Beyoncé thanks fans by video after winning International Artist of the Year at BRIT Awards 2023

Beyoncé thanked fans for always supporting her as she was named International Artist of the Year at The BRIT Awards 2023.

The 41-year-old singer beat Lizzo, Burna Boy, Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar, but wasn’t at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday (11.02.23) to pick up her trophy in person.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

