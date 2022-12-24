Beyonce performing first concert in five years

Beyonce is set to give a concert for the first time in almost five years.

The 41-year-old superstar - who released her highly-anticipated seventh studio album 'Renaissance' earlier this year - has not performed a full-length concert since 2018 but is reportedly gearing up for an hour-long show at the five-star Atlantis The Palm resort in Dubai on January 21, following in the footsteps of fellow pop legend Kylie Minogue.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

