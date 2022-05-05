Beyonce receives first-ever Daytime Emmy nomination

Beyonce has received her first-ever Daytime Emmy Award nomination.
The 40-year-old star - who has already won a host of accolades during her career - has been nominated in the Outstanding Original Song category for the track that she wrote for her mother's Facebook talk show.
Elsewhere, CBS' 'The Young and the Restless' leads the overall list of nominees, with 18 nods in total.
The long-running soap - which stars the likes of Peter Bergman and Melissa Ordway - has been nominated for some of the most coveted awards, including Outstanding Daytime Drama Series, Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series and Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series.
ABC's 'General Hospital' has received 17 nods in total, including nominations in the categories of Outstanding Daytime Drama Series, and Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series.
Meanwhile, 'Days of Our Lives' is up for 11 awards.
The drama series is up for the the Outstanding Daytime Drama Series gong, while the show is in contention for the Outstanding Casting accolade, too.
'The Kelly Clarkson Show' and 'The Drew Barrymore Show' have also received multiple nominations, with Kelly's show earning nine nominations and Drew's talk show receiving six nominations.
Kelly, 40, and Drew, 47, will compete for the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host award with the likes of Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush-Hager, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.
ABC’s 'The View' has earned nine nominations, while Facebook Watch’s 'Red Table Talk' has received four nominations.
The 49th Daytime Emmy Awards will be held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, on June 24.
Select list of nominees:
Outstanding Daytime Drama Series:
Beyond Salem
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Culinary Series:
Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food
Counter Space
Guy’s Ranch Kitchen
Mary McCartney Serves It Up
Valerie’s Home Cooking
Outstanding Game Show:
Family Feud
Jeopardy!
Let’s Make a Deal
The Price Is Right
Wheel of Fortune
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program:
Caught in Providence
Judge Mathis
Judy Justice
The People’s Court
Outstanding Lifestyle Program:
For The Love of Kitchens
Growing Floret
Legacy List with Matt Paxton
Small Business Revolution
Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo
Super Soul Sunday
Outstanding Travel, Adventure and Nature Program:
Dogs
Guy! Hawaiian Style
Penguin Town
Samantha Brown’s Places To Love
Uncharted Adventure
Outstanding Instructional and How-to Program:
Dream Home Makeover
Home Work
Issa Rae Teaches Creating Outside The Lines
Ringo Starr Teaches Drumming and Creative Collaboration
This Old House
Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program:
Articulate with Jim Cotter
First Film
If These Walls Could Rock
Lifetime and The Hollywood Reporter Present Women in Entertainment: The Next Generation
Music’s Greatest Mysteries
One Symphony, Two Orchestras
Power On: The Story of Xbox
Outstanding Informative Talk Show:
GMA3: What You Need to Know
Peace of Mind with Taraji
Red Table Talk
Red Table Talk: The Estefans
Tamron Hall
Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show:
The Drew Barrymore Show
Hot Ones
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Live with Kelly and Ryan
Today Show with Hoda and Jenna
Outstanding Entertainment News Series:
Access Hollywood
Entertainment Tonight
Extra
Inside Edition
Outstanding Daytime Special:
20th Anniversary Commemoration of 9/11, ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, FOX
95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Dark Shadows and Beyond – the Jonathan Frid Story
Recipe for Change
Shelter Me: Soul Awakened
Outstanding Short Form Daytime Program:
9 Months with Courteney Cox
The Black Church
Hunger Interrupted YouTube
The Juneteenth Menu
On the Rise
Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement:
The Drew Barrymore Show: MORE Barry-more
Dr. Phil: Crossroads
Entertainment Tonight: Treat Yourself
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series - Actress:
Marci Miller as Abigail DiMera in Days of Our Lives
Mishael Morgan as Amanda Sinclair in The Young and the Restless
Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves in General Hospital
Laura Wright as Carly Corinthos in General Hospital
Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker in Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series - Actor:
Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott in The Young and the Restless
Eric Martsolf as Brady Black in Days of Our Lives
John McCook as Eric Forrester in The Bold and the Beautiful
James Reynolds as Abe Carver in Days of Our Lives
Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott in The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series - Actress:
Kimberlin Brown as Sheila Carter in The Bold and the Beautiful
Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis in General Hospital
Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera in Days of Our Lives
Melissa Ordway as Abby Newman in The Young and the Restless
Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne in General Hospital
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series - Actor:
Bryton James as Devon Hamilton in The Young and the Restless
Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault in General Hospital
Aaron D. Spears as Justin Barber in The Bold and the Beautiful
James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine in General Hospital
Jordi Vilasuso as Ray Rosales in The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series:
Lindsay Arnold as Allie Horton in Days of Our Lives
Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine in General Hospital
Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman in The Young and the Restless
William Lipton as Cameron Webber in General Hospital
Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson in General Hospital
Outstanding Guest Performance in a Guest Series:
Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford in General Hospital
Ted King as Jack Finnegan in The Bold and the Beautiful
Michael Lowry as Dr. Clay Snyder in Days of Our Lives
Naomi Matsuda as Dr. Li Finnegan in The Bold and the Beautiful
Ptosha Storey as Naya Benedict in The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Game Show Host:
Wayne Brady in Let’s Make a Deal
Steve Harvey in Family Feud
Leah Remini in People Puzzler
Pat Sajak in Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
Pat Sajak in Wheel of Fortune
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host:
Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan in Red Table Talk: The Estefans
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Meghan McCain in The View
Tamron Hall in Tamron Hall
Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade in Peace of Mind with Taraji
Robin Roberts in Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host:
Drew Barrymore in The Drew Barrymore Show
Kelly Clarkson in The Kelly Clarkson Show
Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush-Hager in Today Show with Hoda and Jenna
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest in Live with Kelly and Ryan
