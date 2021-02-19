Beyonce's foundation launches winter storm relief fund for Texas residents

Beyonce's charity is providing up to $1,000 in relief to Texas residents affected by the deadly winter storms in the US.
Treacherous snow storms - including Winter Storm Uri - have left several dead and millions of Americans without power, heat, and some, clean water.
Texas was hit the hardest, with widespread blackouts reported across the state.
And Houston native Beyonce has announced her BeyGOOD foundation has joined forces with Adidas and the city's food poverty non-profit Bread of Life to offer financial assistance to those who are in crisis.
Applications can be made via Bread of Life's Disaster Relief Assistance Application Form.
The 'Halo' hitmaker - who has nine-year-old Blue Ivy and twins Sir and Rumi Carter, three, with husband Jay-Z - shared the following statement on her Instagram Story: "BeyGOOD and Adidas are working with Bread of Life to bring urgent relief to those suffering as a result of the winter storms. If you are in Texas or any state affected by these storms, you can apply for assistance at breadoflife.org/disasterrelief."
In December, BeyGOOD donated $500,000 to people at risk of eviction owing to the current COVID-19 crisis.
BeyGOOD has also supported black-owned small businesses amid the pandemic, as well as donating $6 million to mental health wellness.
Speaking about the support they have provided since the start of the pandemic, they said: "When we were faced with the pandemic caused by COVID-19, BeyGOOD created a plan to make a difference. We assisted organizations across the country that were providing people with basic needs like food, water, household supplies and COVID testing. We also provided mental health support. We then launched our BeyGOOD Small Business Impact fund and to date over 250 small businesses have received $10k grants. Beyoncé is continuing her heart of support and helping where needed most."
