Bernard White, best known for his role as Denpok in the HBO comedy Silicon Valley, has been cast in a recurring role on ABC‘s crime drama series Big Sky.
According to Deadline, White will play Veer Bhullar, the watchful patriarch of the powerful Bhullar drug cartel. He is described as “distant, judgmental, tender, and impossible to please,” which frustrates his two children-lieutenants, Ren and Jag. After operations are abruptly moved from Canada to Montana, Veer must deal with his unruly kids, his unraveling sanity, and the future of his criminal empire.
Big Sky was created by David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) and is based on The Highway series of books by C. J. Box. The show premiered on November 17, 2020, and is currently airing its second season. The series centers on private detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), who join forces to investigate mysterious crimes in the Montana area.
In addition to Bunbury and Winnick, the series stars Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Omar Metwally as Mark Lindor, Anja Savcic as Scarlet Leyendecker, Logan Marshall-Green as Travis Stone, Vinny Chhibber as Jag Bhullar, and Janina Gavankar as Ren Bhullar.
White starred as Denpok in the HBO comedy series Silicon Valley from 2014-2019. His other television credits include TNT’s Claws, Showtime’s Kidding, HBO’s Homeland, and NBC’s The Blacklist. He most recently starred in the Prime Video film Evil Eye. White will next be seen in the Apple TV+ anthology series Roar.
Big Sky is produced by 20th Television and A+E Studios. Elwood Reid (Barkskins) serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Kelley.
Big Sky, Thursdays, 10/9c, ABC
