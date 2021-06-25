Bill Wyman shuts Sticky Fingers restaurant after 32 years

Bill Wyman is closing down his Sticky Fingers restaurant.
The former Rolling Stones star has been forced to shut his restaurant after 32 years due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
He said in a statement posted on Twitter: "My heart goes out to all those affected by Covid. I also have the sad news to report that my beloved Sticky Fingers restaurant has closed for the last time because of the pandemic.
"I would like to thank everyone who has supported Sticky’s, both customers and staff, over a wonderful 32 years of business.
"Stay safe,
"Bill Wymann (sic)"
A pal of the 84-year-old musician has revealed that Bill is "devastated" by the demise of the restaurant.
The friend told the Daily Mail newspaper: "Bill's devastated that it's had to close, but the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible to keep going.
"It combined his passions for comfort food and music, and it always meant a lot to him, right up until the end."
Sticky Fingers is located in Kensington - one of London's most affluent areas - and was named after the Stones' 1971 album. The restaurant's menu has always been inspired by Bill's love of American food, serving things such as burgers, ribs and French fries to its customers.
The eatery became a popular destination for rock 'n' roll fans over the years, with Bill decorating the restaurant with more than 100 items from the Bill Wyman Archive.
The venue was filled with some of his most cherished instruments, including the bass guitar that he used during his first-ever meeting with his former Stones bandmates Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.
However, the pandemic led to a prolonged closure and it's now been stripped of all of the sought-after instruments.
A sign on the front door reads: "We are sorry for any inconvenience that this may cause and we thank you for your continued support throughout the years."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.