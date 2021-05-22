Billboard Music Awards, ‘NCIS NOLA, ‘Idol’ and More Finales, Showtime’s New Sunday, New Doc on ‘In Treatment’
TownNews.com Content Exchange

Music’s biggest names turn out for two events this weekend: the Billboard Music Awards and the finale of American Idol. CBS says au revoir to NCIS: New Orleans after seven seasons. Showtime adds the Brooklyn-based comedy Flatbush Misdemeanors to its Sunday lineup of Black Monday and The Chi. Uzo Aduba takes over the therapist’s chair in a new season of HBO’s acclaimed In Treatment.

This article originally ran on tvinsider.com.

Tags

TownNews.com Content Exchange

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.