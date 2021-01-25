Billie Eilish bought 70 boxes of cereal in lockdown.
The 'bad guy' hitmaker has confessed she accidentally purchased too many boxes of her favourite type of cereal as she had no idea how much they should have cost her.
She shared: "I don't know what things cost because I've never been an adult before. And, you know, I grew up with no money. It's a really weird position I'm in. I feel kind of stupid because I'm like, I don't know how much Froot Loops are. I tried to order one box of Froot Loops and I was like, Oh yeah, sure. It's 35 dollars. I didn't know that that’s expensive. I ordered 70 boxes."
And the 19-year-old singer also admitted she struggled with her own body image.
Speaking to the March issue of Vanity Fair magazine, she added: "To be quite honest with you, I only started wearing baggy clothes because of my body. I was really, really glad though, mainly, that I’m in this place in my life, because if that had happened three years ago, when I was in the midst of my horrible body relationship - or dancing a ton, five years ago, I wasn’t really eating. I was, like, starving myself. I remember taking a pill that told me that it would make me lose weight and it only made me pee the bed - when I was 12. It’s just crazy. I can’t even believe, like I - wow. Yeah. I thought that I would be the only one dealing with my hatred for my body, but I guess the internet also hates my body. So that’s great."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.