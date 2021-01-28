Billie Eilish: I used to sit in the car and cry over The Killers hit, Mr. Brightside

Billie Eilish used to “sit in the car and cry” to The Killers track ‘Mr. Brightside’.
The 19-year-old singer has said she was obsessed with the hit 2003 track when she was younger, and she even connected with the song on an emotional level, even though nothing in her life was “at all” close to the situation described in the lyrics.
She said: "I mean, there was a lot of times when I would just sit in the car and cry to 'Mr. Brightside' even though nothing in my life, at all, was that situation."
Both Billie and her brother, Finneas O’Connell, are both fans of The Killers, and consider ‘Mr. Brightside’ to be an “important piece of music” to them.
Speaking during an appearance at the 2021 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO event, Finneas added: “The Killers is a band that I think we both sort of view as a childhood favourite - especially Hot Fuss, the album, because 'Mr. Brightside' on it is just such an important piece of music to us.”
And it’s not just The Killers that Billie used to be obsessed with, as her family recently revealed they almost took her to therapy over her love for Justin Bieber.
Billie’s mother, Maggie Baird, said: "I just want to say, we did consider taking you to therapy for how incredibly...you were in so much pain over Justin Bieber.
"It was so intense, it caused you so much pain!"
Maggie even said the ‘Bad Guy’ hitmaker used to cry in the car to Justin’s track 'As Long As You Love Me', in the same way she did to ‘Mr. Brightside’.
She added in July: "Driving to the dance studio with Billie, playing this song, sobbing, and then driving back and sobbing...
"It was either Marina and the Diamonds or this, sobbing...Any Justin Bieber, but I just happen to remember this one really well, and the video, and Billie talking to me about it, and being excited that it was coming out and just crying and crying."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.