Billie Eilish moves out of family home

Billie Eilish has moved out of her family home.

The 21-year-old singer - who is one of the world's best-selling artists - is believed to have moved into a $2.3 million home in Los Angeles, which was previously owned by Leona Lewis.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

