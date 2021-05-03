Billie Eilish screams on 'angry' second album Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish found it "very satisfying" screaming on a track on her upcoming album.
The 'Your Power' singer channelled a lot of "anger and "frustration" into the songs on her hotly-anticipated follow-up to her acclaimed 2019 debut record 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'.
She told the latest issue of British Vogue magazine - of which she is the cover star - that: “It was very satisfying to scream.
"Because I was very angry. There’s so much anger in those songs - anger and disappointment and frustration."
The 'Therefore I Am' hitmaker also touched on how her songwriting has matured as she discussed the positives to come out of the global pandemic.
She said: “I’ve grown so much and gotten so much better in my voice, it’s crazy to think about.
“I think change is one of the best gifts in the world.”
The 19-year-old superstar releases 'Happier Than Ever' on July 30, which she has hailed as her "favourite thing" she's "ever created".
The 16-track LP includes previously released hits, 'Therefore I Am' and 'my future', plus latest single, 'Your Power'.
Billie told fans on Instagram recently: “MY NEW ALBUM ‘Happier Than Ever’ OUT JULY 30TH! this is my favorite thing i’ve ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it.
“I can’t even tell you. i’ve never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel. (sic)"
Meanwhile, the 'Ocean Eyes' hitmaker is set to release a photobook and audiobook about her life and career.
The Grammy-winner has documented her childhood and her meteoric rise to fame as a teenager in the audiobook, which is narrated by herself, while she'll share never-before-seen photographs from when she was growing up to touring the world in the self-made book.
A statement about the audiobook read: “This is an audiobook like no other – providing a truly intimate window into her journey, in Billie’s own words."
And of the tome, which will be released on May 11 in hardback and as an e-book, Billie - whose brother Finneas co-writes and produces her music - said: “I spent many hours over many months pouring through my family albums and archives, handpicking all of the photos in this book. I hope you love it as much as I do."
